The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,415 ($18.49). The Vitec Group shares last traded at GBX 1,390 ($18.16), with a volume of 10,486 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on VTC shares. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on The Vitec Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Peel Hunt raised their target price on The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,966.67 ($25.69).

Get The Vitec Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,367.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35. The company has a market capitalization of £641.51 million and a PE ratio of -119.83.

In related news, insider Stephen Bird sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($20.38), for a total value of £1,950,000 ($2,547,687.48).

About The Vitec Group (LON:VTC)

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Vitec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Vitec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.