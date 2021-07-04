The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Reduced by Markston International LLC

Markston International LLC cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,986 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 3.2% of Markston International LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Markston International LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $28,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after acquiring an additional 147,146 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 401,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $72,770,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,898.5% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 297,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.89.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.11. The company had a trading volume of 11,102,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,927,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.63. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $112.61 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

