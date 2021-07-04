Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.41

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.41 and traded as high as C$4.80. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$4.78, with a volume of 7,577 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.02, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of C$452.19 million and a PE ratio of -12.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.41.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$19.67 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

