THETA (THETA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $134.94 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. THETA has a market cap of $6.39 billion and $134.94 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA coin can currently be purchased for about $6.39 or 0.00017989 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, THETA has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00053831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 270.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.77 or 0.00771029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,814.82 or 0.07927367 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

