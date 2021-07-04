Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Thomson Reuters also reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 27,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at $1,006,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRI traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.02. 193,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.61. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $66.70 and a 52-week high of $100.07. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

