Thore Cash (TCH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $96,104.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 35.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thore Cash has a market cap of $37,201.15 and $96,104.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thore Cash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

