Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Gap Down to $35.67

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.67, but opened at $34.68. Thryv shares last traded at $34.27, with a volume of 134 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.
The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.64.
In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 7,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $214,486.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 55,555 shares of company stock worth $1,411,116 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.53% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth about $19,879,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter worth about $3,110,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Thryv during the first quarter valued at about $4,771,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 71,139 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Thryv in the 1st quarter worth $3,452,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.