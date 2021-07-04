Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Gap Down to $35.67

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.67, but opened at $34.68. Thryv shares last traded at $34.27, with a volume of 134 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.64.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 7,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $214,486.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 55,555 shares of company stock worth $1,411,116 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth about $19,879,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter worth about $3,110,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Thryv during the first quarter valued at about $4,771,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 71,139 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Thryv in the 1st quarter worth $3,452,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

