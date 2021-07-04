Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Short Interest Update

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,400 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 679,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.48. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $10.80.
Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 189.49% and a negative net margin of 348.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.
About Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
