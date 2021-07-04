Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Short Interest Update

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,400 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 679,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.48. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 189.49% and a negative net margin of 348.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTNP. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 287.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 3.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.