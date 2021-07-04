Tixl (TXL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $380,949.00

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded up 21.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Tixl coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000559 BTC on exchanges. Tixl has a market cap of $10.72 million and approximately $380,949.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tixl has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tixl Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Tixl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tixl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tixl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

