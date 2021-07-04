Tolar 1-Day Volume Tops $47,696.00 (TOL)

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, Tolar has traded 121% higher against the dollar. Tolar has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $47,696.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tolar coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tolar Coin Profile

Tolar (CRYPTO:TOL) is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 760,245,687 coins and its circulating supply is 215,107,791 coins. Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tolar is tolar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

Tolar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tolar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

