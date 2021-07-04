Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$44.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TOU. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cormark upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.31.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$35.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$12.29 and a 12-month high of C$36.18.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.8199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

In related news, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total transaction of C$1,972,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 673,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,140,504.24. Also, Director Lee Allan Baker sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total value of C$108,488.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$218,603.72.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.