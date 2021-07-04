TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Short Interest Update

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the May 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 358,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRAMF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,461. TPCO has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of TPCO from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

