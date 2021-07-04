Traders Buy High Volume of Banco Macro Call Options (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 12,324 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,300% compared to the typical volume of 880 call options.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of BMA stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58. Banco Macro has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $959.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
About Banco Macro
Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.
Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.