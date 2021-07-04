Traders Buy High Volume of Banco Macro Call Options (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 12,324 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,300% compared to the typical volume of 880 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Shares of BMA stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58. Banco Macro has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $959.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,616,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 187,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.