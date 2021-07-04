Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.64% of Transcontinental Realty Investors worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCI stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.50. 1,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,098. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.65.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

