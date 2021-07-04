TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Sets New 12-Month High at $112.27

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $112.27 and last traded at $112.27, with a volume of 4047 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.08.

The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,876 shares of company stock worth $5,353,970 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in TransUnion by 27.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

