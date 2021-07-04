Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe bought 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of APAM opened at $51.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.97. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 105.71%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

