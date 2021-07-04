Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after acquiring an additional 41,042 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth $30,303,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,329,000 after acquiring an additional 779,773 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KTB opened at $58.59 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The company had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KTB. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

In related news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

