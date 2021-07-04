Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 4,391 Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Trinseo by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSE opened at $58.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.62. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.61%.

In other Trinseo news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $589,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $196,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,046 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

