Trexquant Investment LP Invests $275,000 in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YETI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 600.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:YETI opened at $92.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $95.76.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. YETI’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

In other YETI news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,949.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,577 shares of company stock valued at $17,633,862 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

