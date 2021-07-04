Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000.

BATS EZU opened at $49.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.00.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

