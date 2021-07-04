Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Shares in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $61,166,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at $101,000. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGR opened at $83.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.38. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 40.96%. On average, analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.58%.

In other news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $130,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,853.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Whitaker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $340,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,784 shares of company stock worth $4,040,750. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGR. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

