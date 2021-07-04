Trexquant Investment LP Takes $251,000 Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Astec Industries by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $61.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASTE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

