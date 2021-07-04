TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to announce $237.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $239.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $234.10 million. TriNet Group reported sales of $335.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. TriNet Group’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TNET. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

TNET stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.79. 137,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.88. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $87.60.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $923,363.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,261,804.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total transaction of $156,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,504,095.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,867 shares of company stock worth $5,169,524 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in TriNet Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,677,000 after purchasing an additional 21,197 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in TriNet Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in TriNet Group by 180.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriNet Group (TNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.