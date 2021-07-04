Truist Boosts Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Price Target to $36.00

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) had its target price raised by Truist from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PVAC. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a sector perform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of PVAC opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Penn Virginia has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.22.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.10 million. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

