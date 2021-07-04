Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Truist Financial have underperformed the industry in the past year. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Decent loan demand, a strong balance sheet position and focus on non-interest income growth are expected to continue supporting the bank's profitability in the quarters ahead. Besides, merger deal will lead to substantial cost savings. Moreover, given a solid liquidity position, the bank’s capital deployment activities seem sustainable. However, near-zero interest rates and no near-term change in the same are expected to continue hurting margins in the near term. Also, mounting operating costs mainly due to a rise in merger-related costs will likely hurt the company’s bottom line in the upcoming quarters.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.47.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $56.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.83. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $599,588 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,430,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,621,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,126,000 after purchasing an additional 469,307 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,307,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,009,289,000 after purchasing an additional 133,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,487,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $903,251,000 after purchasing an additional 266,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

