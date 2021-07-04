Truist Increases Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target to $61.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target lifted by Truist from $43.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of CPE opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.60. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $60.51.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. Research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $46,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $144,492. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,355,000 after acquiring an additional 62,407 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $722,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

