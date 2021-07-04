Truist Securities Boosts Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target to $86.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $55.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WLL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.11.

NYSE WLL opened at $57.08 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $57.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.07.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valueworks LLC boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 806,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after acquiring an additional 94,425 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 124.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 61,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 34,216 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,770,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

