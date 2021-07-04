Truist Securities Raises Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $42.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Devon Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Devon Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.99.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of DVN stock opened at $29.23 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -488.89%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.