Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Short Interest Update

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the May 31st total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:THCA opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THCA. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 16.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 1,434.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

