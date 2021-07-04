TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:TVAHF opened at $18.65 on Friday. TV Asahi has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65.

About TV Asahi

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Music Publication Business, and Other Businesses segments. Its TV broadcasting business comprises time sales, spot sales, special programs, and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

