U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on USX. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.
NYSE:USX opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39.
In related news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 10.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
