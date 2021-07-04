U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on USX. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE:USX opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $450.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.68 million. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 10.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

