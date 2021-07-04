UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 886,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,913 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of TransUnion worth $79,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRU. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRU opened at $112.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.09. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $112.88.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist raised their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.08.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $3,242,395.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,390,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $119,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,876 shares of company stock worth $5,353,970. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

