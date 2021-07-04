UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $76,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,970,000 after acquiring an additional 789,003 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DTE Energy by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,108,000 after acquiring an additional 777,419 shares in the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $20,761,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 1,578.7% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 165,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,037,000 after acquiring an additional 155,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.36.

Shares of DTE opened at $111.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.41. DTE Energy has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $290.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.