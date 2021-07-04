UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $61.43 Million Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 879,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $61,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $73.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $75.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.41. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.57.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

