UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 65,425 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 692,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,425 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.53% of Atmos Energy worth $68,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATO opened at $97.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.86. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.01.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

ATO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

