UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 78,864 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,685,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,864 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $72,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NATI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $42.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.36. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

