UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 88,281 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88,281 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Entergy worth $74,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Entergy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 729,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,871,000 after purchasing an additional 96,310 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $101.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,581,679. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. Mizuho lifted their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.86.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

