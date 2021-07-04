UBS Group AG Buys 13,961 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 85.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $64.63 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

