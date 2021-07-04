UBS Group AG Buys 20,213 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of NetScout Systems worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 20,915 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 33,187 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTCT opened at $28.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $31.91.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $197,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at $843,885.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

