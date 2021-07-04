UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,843 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

AQN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The company had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 48.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

