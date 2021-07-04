UBS Group AG Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,365 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $2,869,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $1,898,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $55,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 411.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 608,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,761,000 after buying an additional 489,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

In related news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

SIX opened at $43.69 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.50.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.