UBS Group AG Has $1.90 Million Stake in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) by 582.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,333 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.73% of First Trust Chindia ETF worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,975,000 after purchasing an additional 129,036 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Chindia ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust Chindia ETF by 1,924.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 73,725 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Chindia ETF by 155.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 31,332 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Chindia ETF by 520.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 31,829 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNI opened at $60.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.92. First Trust Chindia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $75.30.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

