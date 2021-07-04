UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,618,821 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 152,287 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.07% of UBS Group worth $40,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $8,441,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in UBS Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 324,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 82,599 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in UBS Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,366,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,453,000 after purchasing an additional 249,097 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,246,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 21,326 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UBS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,592. The company has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $16.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

