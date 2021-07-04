UBS Group AG Sells 35,669 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,669 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of Meritage Homes worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,541,000 after acquiring an additional 26,768 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 725.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 137,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,021 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $717,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,700 shares of company stock worth $2,246,975. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of MTH opened at $95.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $120.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.69.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

