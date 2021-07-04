UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ASBFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Associated British Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

OTCMKTS:ASBFY opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.97. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.57.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

