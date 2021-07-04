UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Stake Increased by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 195.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $46.61 on Friday. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.71.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

In other UGI news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,805 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.