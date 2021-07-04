Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UCTT. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 106.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. 74.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $51.19 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.00.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $392,389.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,205.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,142,830.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,107 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

