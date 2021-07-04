UMA (UMA) Trading 27.1% Higher Over Last Week

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 4th. UMA has a total market capitalization of $617.83 million and approximately $32.97 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UMA has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar. One UMA coin can now be bought for approximately $10.01 or 0.00028126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00054749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00018227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.63 or 0.00802469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,872.59 or 0.08070599 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 103,647,421 coins and its circulating supply is 61,714,769 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

