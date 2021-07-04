UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,700 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the May 31st total of 6,890,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 467.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCFF opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.38. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UNCFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.