Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR)’s stock price dropped 8.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

The stock has a market cap of $4.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes vinyl coated fabrics used in transportation, residential, hospitality, health care, office furniture, and automotive applications. Its products in the automotive industry are used primarily in seating, door panels, head and arm rests, security shades, and trim components.

